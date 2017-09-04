Labor Day Solidarity Walk held in Eau Claire

On Monday, several unions workers and their supporters participated in the Labor Day Solidarity Walk and Rally in Eau Claire.

The purpose of the event is to honor working people, and to call attention to what organizers believe is a lack of support for the nation's workers by the government. The walk also looked to called attention to the many Americans that work full time, but are still struggling to pay there bills.

“I think what we need to work more on is advocating for the rights of labor and equal salaries, and living wages, and that kind of thing,” Eau Claire resident Janet Frase told News 18.

Organizers of the rally said that over the last few years it has been a struggle, but they believe things are beginning to change.

“It's a slow come back, but I think people realize the importance of everyday laborers, individuals who work on a day to day basis, and I think people see the value of that now and how important it is,” Ron Martin president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council told News 18.

Some at the rally blamed Governor Scott Walker for the current condition of laborers in Wisconsin.

“The governor hurt labor in Wisconsin significantly,” Martin also told New 18.

Others believe that attacking Gov. Walker, or other government officials, is not a productive course of action.

“I think we need to get away from the more angry and contentious fighting for everything. We need to get along,” Frase told News 18.

Organizers of the rally said they were pleased with the turnout. They also expressed how important events like these are for all of Wisconsin.