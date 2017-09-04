Packers re-sign Lane Taylor to 3-year extension

(Packers Press Release) -- The Green Bay Packers have signed G Lane Taylor to a contract extension. The signing was announced Monday by Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations.

Taylor, who signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2013 out of Oklahoma State, was one of three Packers linemen (David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga) to start every game last season. He was part of a line that helped the offense rank in the top 10 in several categories during the 2016 regular season, including points per game (No. 4, 27.0), yards per game (No. 8, 368.8) and first downs (No. 7, 349).

After a college career that concluded as a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection by the conference’s coaches as a senior, Taylor was one of three rookie free agents to make Green Bay’s opening-day roster in 2013. He has steadily increased his playing time over his career, playing in 46 games with 18 starts during the regular season and in seven postseason contests with three starts.