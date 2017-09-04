Hornibrook has career night after slow start

Madison (WQOW) -- The Badgers opened their season with a big comeback win on Saturday, scoring 59 unanswered points. Wisconsin's offense was led by the poise of quarterback Alex Hornibrook.

In his tenth career start, Hornibrook completed 15 of his 23 passes, finishing with a career high 244 yards and three touchdowns. But the first half was rough - the sophomore QB had just 63 passing yards at halftime, but after watching the tape he knows the majority of his struggles were mental mistakes.

"It was kind of the same that we thought right after the game," says Hornibrook, "we didn't execute on some little stuff in the beginning and after that we started to smooth some things out. Definitely showed that we could do that stuff in the second half. Some stuff we were just having some mental errors in the beginning."

"Overall I liked the way the he saw the game," Head Coach Paul Chryst says, "I thought he made some plays and he gave guys a chance to make plays."

Wisconsin is back on Saturday's this weekend hosting Florida Atlantic. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.