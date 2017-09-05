Adopt-A-Pet: Hiro & Baymax

Meet our Pets of the Day: Hiro & Baymax!

Hiro is a gray kitten and Baymax is also gray, but he has some noticeable colors mixed in. They are both three months old, bot neutered males. They arrived as strays in late may, they were just a couple of days old when they were found. They are both very silly and playful. You can adopt them together or apart since they are so young, but they have already been together so far, so why not take them together?

If you're interested in Hiro & Baymax, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.