9/5: 14th Annual Cleghorn Harvest Fest

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An annual event is coming up this weekend, and it's bringing fun and food for all ages.

This is the 14th year for the Cleghorn Harvest Fest. The event start on Friday, September 8 with the first day of the softball tournament, bean bag tournament, new event Bingo starting at 7:00 p.m. and music by Mojo Blues band starting at 8:00 p.m. that night.

On Saturday, the softball tournament continues, there will be the Harvest Fest Hustle Run/Walk starting at 9:00 a.m. (pre-registration 8:00 a.m.), Crafters from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Grand parade starting at 12:30 p.m., kid games including Rock n Roll inflatables, live music at 8:00 p.m. with Larry's Drifters and the best fireworks display in the area at 9:30 p.m.

Finally, on Sunday, the fest starts with the Pleasant Valley Firemen's pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon, there will also be a community church service at 10:00 a.m., a Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., then the WI-sport Bike race starts at 11:00 a.m. (pre-registration at 9:00 a.m.), and a Live Auction at 3:00 p.m. with a donated car from Chilson's Auto.

All proceeds from this event with be split 50% to the Pleasant Valley Firefighters and 50% to Acres for Joy equestrian center.

