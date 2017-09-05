Jackson County district attorney dies unexpectedly, may be "cardiac related"

Left to Right: Jackson Co. Sheriff Duane Waldera (Left), Jackson Co. District Attorney Gerald Fox (Right) at a news briefing in March 2017.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities said the district attorney of Jackson County has died unexpectedly at age 56.

Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera says Gerald Fox died Monday while attending a sport shooting event in Eau Claire County. The cause of Fox's death was not immediately known, but Waldera said it may be cardiac related.

Waldera says Fox took on major cases and was a strong advocate for citizens. He says it will be hard to fill his shoes.

The sheriff said the DA's office is trying to proceed with business at an emotionally difficult time. Waldera said some cases may be delayed or rescheduled.

Fox was elected in 2006 and most recently re-elected in 2016. He recently was recommended by Wisconsin's two U.S. senators as a candidate for a vacant U.S. attorney position in the Western District.

