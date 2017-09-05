Immigrants are sought for labor shortage in Harvey recovery - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Immigrants are sought for labor shortage in Harvey recovery

Posted:

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) -- With Harvey's recovery underway, day laborers are in high demand, many of them immigrants and many in the country illegally.

Construction workers were scarce even before Harvey struck. The Associated General Contractors of America said a survey of its members showed 58 percent struggled to fill carpentry jobs and 53 percent were having trouble finding electricians and bricklayers. Texas' shortages were more acute.

Employers are generally small, unregulated contractors or individual homeowners. That results in a lack of oversight, creating the potential for workers to be unpaid or to work in dangerous conditions, as happened in the aftermath of Hurricane Katina.

Houston's day laborers are generally settling for $120 to $150 a day to clear homes of soggy carpeting, ruined sofas to the curb and mold-infested drywall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.