Tuesday is National Cheese Pizza Day!

Pizza lovers have another reason to celebrate Tuesday, because it's National Cheese Pizza Day!
Now this is not to be confused with National Pizza Day, which falls in July.
With the array of toppings these days, even pizza lovers know sometimes it's best to just go with the classic cheese.
According to a 2014 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about one in eight Americans consume pizza on any given day.
