LATEST: Eau Claire Co. D.A.: Eau Claire officer cleared in fatal shooting

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An investigation in an officer-involved shooting has wrapped up.

On Tuesday, Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King concluded that Officer James Konkel, was justified in the use of lethal force in the fatal officer-involved shooting that killed Gregory Kever, 25, of Eau Claire.

Police said Officer James Konkel, a 20 year veteran with the Eau Claire Police Department, responded to a property at Westwinds Apartments, located at the 2200 block of Peters Drive in Eau Claire, on April 8, 2017. Police said they received a report of a person yelling loudly, “Why am I still alive, why am I still here...," and “acting strange”.

During the investigation, Konkel told authorities he saw Kever making “rapid body movements, head bobbing in a jerking motion, yelling and appearing to be talking to someone who was not there”.

Konkel said he saw Kever holding a knife that appeared to be about 12 inches to 14 inches in length. Konkel notified other officers who were responding to the scene to load less lethal bean bag rounds and to use caution. Police said Officers Konkel, Putzy, Olson and Deputy Sommers responded shortly after.

Police said Kever was walking towards them with the knife and holding it in an “aggressive manner” while making “stabbing motions”. They said he attempted to also open the front driver-side door handle of an officer's squad car, but was unsuccessful in opening it.

Authorities gave repeated commands to Kever to drop the weapon, but they said he did not comply; that was police issued four shots of bean bag rounds and deployed a taser.

Police said Kever continued to come towards them while holding the knife. That was when Officer Konkel fired two gun shots at Kever. Police performed life-saving measures on Kever, but they were not successful. Kever died at the scene.

In the investigation, police issued a search warrant to search Kever's apartment and vehicle. Authorities located a lunch box with five pieces of “rainbow colored soft candy in a tinfoil wrapper. An analysis by the State Crime Laboratory of one of the candy pieces contained LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide).

An autopsy report indicated Kever tested positive for LSD and Cannabinoids.

King said in the report that Kever “displayed concerning and aggressive behavior” during the incident. He said the investigation revealed Kever had a consistent history of drug use, including Kever's last text message on April 8 referencing drug use.

In a press release, the Eau Claire Police Department said its in the process of conducting an administrative review of the officer-involved shooting to determine policy compliance by all of the officers involved in the incident. It said the review will examine the department's policy to ensure it is consistent with the model of best practices related to use of force guidelines. Authorities plan to complete the administrative review in the next couple of weeks.

The La Crosse Police Department conducted the comprehensive investigation.