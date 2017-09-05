Leader of team that created McGruff the Crime Dog dies

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Harvey victims during his second trip to storm-ravaged Texas in the past week

Residents of a west Houston suburb are demanding answers about when they'll be able to return to their homes, which are still inundated with water more than a week after Harvey swamped the metropolitan area

A Texas city that lost its drinking water system to Harvey's floodwaters is struggling to restore service

The president and first lady load up cars and trucks with Harvey relief supplies at a church in suburban Houston

A Texas city that lost its drinking water system to Harvey's floodwaters is struggling to restore service

Experts say a combination of unusual factors turned Harvey into a monster, as the storm intensified just before it hit land, parked itself over one unfortunate area and dumped a record amount of rain

As Harvey finally fizzles, a look at what made it so nasty

Floodwaters have receded in many areas hit hard by Harvey, but dozens of people are still cut off near the town of Liberty because of the swollen Trinity River

The Latest: Dozens in Liberty, Texas, cut off by flooding

Houston's mayor insists that America's fourth-largest city is "open for business," but major disasters that Harvey created are by no means resolved

US ambassador says North Korean's leader is 'begging for war' as UN Security Council members push for more sanctions.

Young immigrants shielded from deportation by a program that President Donald Trump is expected to end are battling to keep those protections while preparing for the worst

President Donald Trump's envoy to the United Nations is laying out the argument for the U.S. potentially declaring Iran in formal violation of the nuclear deal.

Haley lays out argument to say Iran not abiding nuclear deal

A reputed Connecticut mobster who authorities say is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art heist in U.S. history is set to be sentenced on unrelated weapons convictions.

From Puerto Rico to Florida, people are keeping a close eye on Irma, a monster storm that threatens to plow through the Caribbean and perhaps deliver a devastating blow to the U.S. about two weeks after Harvey ravaged Texas.

WHAT'S HAPPENING: Irma eyes Antigua and perhaps the US

Wind-driven flames, hot temperatures and dry conditions are hampering firefighters across the West even after Labor Day, the unofficial end to a summer of devastating wildfires.

In aftermath of Harvey, drivers whose cars were flooded can't find rental vehicles.

Drivers whose cars were flooded by Harvey can't find rentals

Q&A: A look at the DACA immigrant program rescinded by Trump.

What is DACA? A look at immigrant program Trump is ending

An independent team of dam experts says bad design and construction led to a disastrous spillway collapse at the nation's tallest dam.

Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.

With Harvey's recovery under way, day laborers day laborers will be in high demand _ many of them immigrants and many in the country illegally.

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (AP) -- The advertising executive who led the team that created McGruff the Crime Dog and who voiced the character has died.

The family of John "Jack" Keil said he died Aug. 25 at home in Westminster West, Vermont. He was 94.

The National Crime Prevention Council said Keil was one of the giants in the advertising industry and shared his talents to support crime prevention.

He was creative director the Dancer Fitzgerald Sample advertising agency when he and his team created the animated dog in a trench coat, with the slogan "Take a Bite Out of Crime."

The Council said McGruff first appeared in public service announcements in 1980 and is still used today in campaigns in communities around the country to support safety and crime prevention.