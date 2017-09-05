Eau Claire health officials seek two dogs that bit man

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Health officials said they are looking for two dogs that bit a man in Eau Claire on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m.

In a press release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, it said the bite happened on the University fields walking path, located off of Stein Boulevard in Eau Claire.

The man described the dogs as large, Bull Mastiff-type dogs. One dog was tan colored and the other dog was chocolate brown. He told authorities a young man wearing a light colored t-shirt and shorts was walking the dogs.

Health officials said the health and rabies status of the dogs need to be determined. If you have information about these animals, please call the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.