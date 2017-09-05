AP HS Football Poll - 9/5/17

By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.



Large Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Kimberly (12) 3-0 120 1

2. Franklin - 3-0 103 2

3. Waunakee - 3-0 92 3

4. Sun Prairie - 3-0 83 4

5. Brookfield Central - 3-0 73 5

6. Fond du Lac - 2-1 53 6

7. Waukesha West - 3-0 40 7

8. Brookfield East - 3-0 30 8

9. Monona Grove - 3-0 23 9

10. Menomonie - 3-0 19 10

Others receiving votes: Bay Port 7. Menasha 6. Mequon Homestead 5. Eau Claire Memorial 4. Hartford 1. Verona Area 1.



Medium Division

School RecordPoints Last Week

1. Waukesha Catholic Mem. (12) 3-0 120 1

2. Lodi - 3-0 102 2

3. Green Bay Notre Dame - 3-0 95 4

4. St. Croix Central - 3-0 72 6

5. Amherst - 2-1 65 5

6. Lake Mills - 3-0 49 7

(tie)Rice Lake - 3-0 49 8

8. Mount Horeb-Barneveld - 2-1 39 3

9. Racine St. Catherine's - 3-0 35 9

10.Kewaskum - 3-0 15 10

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 8. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 2. Berlin 2. Bloomer 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Wrightstown 2. Clinton 1.



Small Division

School Record Points Last Week

1. Fond du Lac Springs (12) 3-0 120 1

2. Edgar - 3-0 107 2

3. Bangor - 3-0 96 3

4. Black Hawk - 3-0 77 4

5. Grantsburg - 3-0 67 5

(tie) Stanley-Boyd - 3-0 67 6

7. Iola-Scandinavia - 3-0 47 8

8. Wild Rose - 3-0 33 9

9. Lake Country Lutheran - 3-0 24 10

10. Pecatonica-Argyle - 3-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Regis 4. Dodgeland 3. Abbotsford 2. Oakfield 2. Reedsville 1. Colby 1.

------

