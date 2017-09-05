AP HS Football Poll - 9/5/17

By The Associated Press
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
Large Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Kimberly (12) 3-0 120 1
2. Franklin - 3-0 103 2
3. Waunakee - 3-0 92 3
4. Sun Prairie - 3-0 83 4
5. Brookfield Central - 3-0 73 5
6. Fond du Lac - 2-1 53 6
7. Waukesha West - 3-0 40 7
8. Brookfield East - 3-0 30 8
9. Monona Grove - 3-0 23 9
10. Menomonie - 3-0 19 10
Others receiving votes: Bay Port 7. Menasha 6. Mequon Homestead 5. Eau Claire Memorial 4. Hartford 1. Verona Area 1.
Medium Division
School RecordPoints Last Week
1. Waukesha Catholic Mem. (12) 3-0 120 1
2. Lodi - 3-0 102 2
3. Green Bay Notre Dame - 3-0 95 4
4. St. Croix Central - 3-0 72 6
5. Amherst - 2-1 65 5
6. Lake Mills - 3-0 49 7
(tie)Rice Lake - 3-0 49 8
8. Mount Horeb-Barneveld - 2-1 39 3
9. Racine St. Catherine's - 3-0 35 9
10.Kewaskum - 3-0 15 10
Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 8. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 2. Berlin 2. Bloomer 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Wrightstown 2. Clinton 1.
Small Division
School Record Points Last Week
1. Fond du Lac Springs (12) 3-0 120 1
2. Edgar - 3-0 107 2
3. Bangor - 3-0 96 3
4. Black Hawk - 3-0 77 4
5. Grantsburg - 3-0 67 5
(tie) Stanley-Boyd - 3-0 67 6
7. Iola-Scandinavia - 3-0 47 8
8. Wild Rose - 3-0 33 9
9. Lake Country Lutheran - 3-0 24 10
10. Pecatonica-Argyle - 3-0 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Regis 4. Dodgeland 3. Abbotsford 2. Oakfield 2. Reedsville 1. Colby 1.
------
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.