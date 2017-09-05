AP HS Football Poll - 9/5/17 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

By The Associated Press
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

Large Division
School                                  Record                Points    Last  Week 
1.  Kimberly                          (12)      3-0      120          1                 
2.  Franklin                            -          3-0      103          2                 
3.  Waunakee                            -          3-0      92            3                 
4.  Sun  Prairie                      -          3-0      83            4                 
5.  Brookfield  Central        -          3-0      73            5                 
6.  Fond  du  Lac                      -          2-1      53            6                 
7.  Waukesha  West                  -          3-0      40            7                 
8.  Brookfield  East              -          3-0      30            8                 
9.  Monona  Grove                    -          3-0      23            9                 
10.  Menomonie                        -          3-0      19            10               
   Others receiving votes: Bay Port 7. Menasha 6. Mequon Homestead 5. Eau Claire Memorial 4. Hartford 1. Verona Area 1.

Medium Division
School                                                          RecordPoints    Last  Week 
1.  Waukesha  Catholic  Mem.      (12)      3-0                      120                1   
2.  Lodi                                            -          3-0                      102                2   
3.  Green  Bay  Notre  Dame            -          3-0                      95                  4   
4.  St.  Croix  Central                  -          3-0                      72                  6   
5.  Amherst                                      -          2-1                      65                  5   
6.  Lake  Mills                                -          3-0                      49                  7   
(tie)Rice  Lake                              -          3-0                      49                  8   
8.  Mount  Horeb-Barneveld          -          2-1                      39                  3   
9.  Racine  St.  Catherine's        -          3-0                      35                  9   
10.Kewaskum                                    -          3-0                      15                  10 
   Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 8. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 2. Berlin 2. Bloomer 2. Cedar Grove-Belgium 2. Wrightstown 2. Clinton 1.

Small Division
School                                        Record    Points    Last  Week 
1.  Fond  du  Lac  Springs          (12)      3-0          120                1   
2.  Edgar                                        -          3-0          107                2   
3.  Bangor                                      -          3-0          96                  3   
4.  Black  Hawk                              -          3-0          77                  4   
5.  Grantsburg                              -          3-0          67                  5   
  (tie)  Stanley-Boyd                  -          3-0          67                  6   
7.  Iola-Scandinavia                  -          3-0          47                  8   
8.  Wild  Rose                                -          3-0          33                  9   
9.  Lake  Country  Lutheran        -          3-0          24                  10 
10.  Pecatonica-Argyle              -          3-0          9                    NR 
   Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Regis 4. Dodgeland 3. Abbotsford 2. Oakfield 2. Reedsville 1. Colby 1.
        ------
 

