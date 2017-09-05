Eau Claire freshmen get a feel of high school with Link Crew

The halls of Eau Claire Memorial and North high schools may have been a little empty for the first day of school on Tuesday.

While many students headed back to school, only the freshmen in the Eau Claire high schools hit the books on Tuesday.

For 14 years, the school district has held a freshmen orientation day on the first day of school through Link Crew. Link Crew pairs underclassmen with upperclassmen to teach them the ins and outs of the hallways and class schedules.

The program helps incoming high school students get acclimated to the high school.

"We feel like having only freshmen here gives students opportunities the chance to get in the building and not have other students walking in the hallway and being in classes. It gives them a very nice feel to be cohesive as one group of students as the class of 2021," said Justine Hildebrandt, a counselor at North High School.

The rest of the high school students will report to their classes on Wednesday.