Eau Claire school district in need of crossing guards for the school year

With the school year back in gear, students need to get to and from school safely. The Eau Claire Area School District is in need of crossing guards for the year.

ECASD officials said one permanent crossing guard position is available at Roosevelt Elementary School, and many substitute crossing guards are needed as well.

"We're talking about the safety of our students which is the up most importance here in the district and so we're looking for someone who's obviously alert and attentive and has the students needs first and foremost," said Kay Marks, the executive director of of Human Resources for the Eau Claire Area School District.

Crossing guard positions are paid and only require a few hours before and after school.

If you're interested in becoming a crossing guard, visit the Eau Claire Area School District's website.