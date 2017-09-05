Deadline set for claims against Gordy's Market

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A Chippewa County judge has set a deadline for anyone who has a claim against Gordy's Market.

The deadline is November 30; that same order ends any previous claims against Gordy's, forcing those creditors to file new claims, under the new proceeding.

As News 18 reported in late August, about 1,000 Gordy's employees were notified that they could close their jobs if buyers are not found for the stores. One of the Gordy's main suppliers, Nash-Finch Company, filed an $86 million lawsuit against Gordy's to try to recover the money they claim the Chippewa Falls-based company owes them.

