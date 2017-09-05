Eau Claire organization responds to DACA program rescission

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Around 6,700 Wisconsinites are enrolled in DACA, and some of them could be right here in the Chippewa Valley. With the decision made by the White House to dismantle the program, their future could be in jeopardy.

News 18 spoke with Dave Anderson with the JONAH immigration Task Force in Eau Claire. He said, a large portion if the immigrant population already live in fear, and a policy like this could be a reason for more uncertainty.



Anderson said, most of that fear is caused by uncertainty, and with the future of DACA up in the air, so could their future in the states.

"It's a very cruel sort of thing to take away from people, and the other thing is that these are our neighbors. They are, a lot of people talk about being hard working but these are people who actually are hard working, who espouse a lot of the values we espouse, of hard work and self determination, of independence who contribute hugely to the economy," said Anderson.

Anderson said the Center for American Progress estimates $500 million would be lost of the DACA program disappears between the food, dairy and restaurant industries.