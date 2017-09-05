Eau Claire welcomes new chamber of commerce president

Eau Claire's new chamber of commerce president took an opportunity to get face time with the public on Tuesday.



A meet and greet took place in the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce building. Several people came out from the community to welcome David Minor. His official first day was July, but this event gave community residents a chance to meet with him informally over food and beverages.

“This community has opened its arms to both my wife and I, and welcomed us. It's been a better start than I could of ever hoped for, or wanted moving to a brand new community,” Minor told News 18.

Minor says his job is to continue the great work that has been done at the chamber over the years.