Eau Claire committee reviews affects of large farms on water

On Tuesday The Eau Claire Groundwater Advisory Committee heard a presentation on the affects of large dairy farms on groundwater.

The presentation was based on a report out of Dunn Count, that studied how the size of a live stock farm affects the amount of contaminates that go into our water. Residents became concerned when Cranberry Creek Dairy farm in Dunn County made a proposal to expand their facility from 13000 to 5000 cows last year.

The study concluded that the danger does not come from the size of the farm, but instead from any farm that does not properly manage the animal waste used to grow the crops.

“Most of our farmers are doing a very good job, but there are opportunities to make some improvements on how we manage manure, but it's not just agriculture that is impacting our water quality. It includes all of us, and how we maintain our sewage system, or protect our wells,” Chris Straight of the Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission told News 18.

In July the DNR released new rules designed to protect groundwater, as well as rivers and lakes from manure pollution. A public comment period on the rule changes began Tuesday and will run through October 4th.

Anyone can email DNRAdministrativeRules@Wisconsin.gov to urge state officials to protect Wisconsin families drinking water, lakes, and rivers.