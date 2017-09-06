MUST SEE: Scientists invent new, pink chocolate

(WQOW) -- If you're a chocolate lover, you're really going to love Wednesday's Must See Moment.
Scientists have invented a new chocolate called "Ruby". It has a reddish-pink color and a fruity, berry-like flavor. A major Swiss Chocolate company says the new creation is made from the ruby cocoa bean, so there's no berry flavoring or color added. "Ruby" chocolate now joins the ranks of white, dark and milk chocolates.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.