MUST SEE: Scientists invent new, pink chocolate

(WQOW) -- If you're a chocolate lover, you're really going to love Wednesday's Must See Moment.

Scientists have invented a new chocolate called "Ruby". It has a reddish-pink color and a fruity, berry-like flavor. A major Swiss Chocolate company says the new creation is made from the ruby cocoa bean, so there's no berry flavoring or color added. "Ruby" chocolate now joins the ranks of white, dark and milk chocolates.