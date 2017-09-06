Savanna Tomei joined the News 18 team as 6 p.m. anchor/producer and 10 p.m. anchor in September 2017.

For two years, Savanna was the producer and anchor of Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend. She was brought on to bring the show statewide, serving areas that previously didn't have any source for local news on weekend mornings. She got to know parts of Wisconsin she'd never been to, including the Chippewa Valley. With so much revitalization underway in Eau Claire, Savanna's excited to watch her new home grow.

Savanna grew up in the Chicagoland area and graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2015. She's named after a small Illinois town on the Mississippi, where her family has owned a ranch for decades. Yes, she's distantly related to Marisa Tomei, but no, she's never met her.

An animal lover, Savanna has a rescue cat named Kiki. A lot of Savanna's time is spent reading, practicing yoga and cheering on the Chicago Blackhawks. She considers "30 Rock" the best TV show of all time, and one of her prized possessions is a set of scripts used to shoot the show.

The way to Savanna's heart is through her stomach. If there's a place she's just got to try in the Chippewa Valley, let her know on Facebook!