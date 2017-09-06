Bloomer man captures video of elk roaming his hunting property in Dunn Co.

Dunn County (WQOW) - An uncommon animal is roaming the woods of Dunn County.



Brian Seibel, of Bloomer, owns hunting land in Dunn County, and his trail camera captured video of an elk wearing a tracking collar.



Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said they have been monitoring the animal from its origins in Black River Falls for several months.



As News 18 previously reported, the DNR is in the middle of its plan to reintroduce 150 elk to Wisconsin.



Jess Carstens, a biologist with the DNR, said the animal's whereabouts are not a concern. They are fine letting the wild animal roam as it pleases.



News 18 reported in August, an elk from the same herd was found in Barron as well.