South Middle School places "positive" stickers in 6th grade bathrooms

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Students at South Middle School may notice little tid bits of inspiration during their restroom breaks this school year.

Stickers were placed in both the boy's and girl's restrooms in the 6th grade wing to act as little reminders for new middle school students during their day. A 6th grade teacher saw a post in a national teacher's group on Facebook about "positivity stickers" over the summer and thought it would be a great idea to share with their students. She said the principal agreed.

"We know one of the things that's important for learning is a repetition of a message and so in this way, all of our kids -- when they use the restroom, which they do often during the day -- will be inspired by the messages that are there," said Dianna Zeegers, the principal at South Middle School. "They are going to look in the mirror to see how they're looking for the day and above that mirror is going to be a positive inspirational message that let's them know that the staff here really care about them."

The stickers were made and donated by The Sticker Spot in Eau Claire.