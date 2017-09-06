UPDATE: Deadline reached in Gordy's sale process

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Time is running out for anyone interested in buying any of the Gordy's Market stores that are up for sale.

Thursday, September 14 was the deadline to strike a deal on purchasing any of the Gordy's locations. News 18 spoke with a spokesperson for the court-appointed receiver handling the sale to learn if any agreements have been reached. News 18 was told that because it's an ongoing legal matter, no information can be released.

Any remaining stores will go on the auction block on September 25. A hearing will be held several days after that for a Chippewa County judge to consider approving the sales.

Posted September 6, 2017:

Wisconsin (WQOW) - An auction date has been scheduled to sell all of the Gordy's Market stores, according to a document filed in Chippewa County as part of the $86 million lawsuit filed by Gordy's Main supplier, Nash-Finch.

According to that notice, any of the chain's 26 stores not sold by Thursday, September 14 will go to auction in Milwaukee on September 25. Bidders must disclose if their group includes any shareholders, officers, directors or former employees of Gordy's Market.

Nash-Finch, along with Settlers Bank, which is owed nearly $5 million by Gordy's, will be allowed to bid on the stores.

A hearing for a Chippewa County judge to approve any sales is set for three days after the auction.

