Joint Finance Committee passes budget, can now head to Assembly & Senate

MADISON (WQOW) -- The long-overdue Wisconsin state budget can now head to the Assembly and Senate for approval.

The 2017-19 budget was approved Wednesday night by the Joint Finance Committee, which voted along party lines.

Now that it's passed the JFC, the budget will move swiftly in the legislature. It could head to the Assembly September 13 or 14, and once it's approved there, could get the final stamp of approval from the Senate just a day later.

This is the latest a budget has been approved in a decade. In 2007, it wasn't signed until October.