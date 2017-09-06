Joint Finance Committee passes budget, can now head to Assembly - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Joint Finance Committee passes budget, can now head to Assembly & Senate

Posted:
By Savanna Tomei, Evening Anchor
Connect

MADISON (WQOW) -- The long-overdue Wisconsin state budget can now head to the Assembly and Senate for approval. 

The 2017-19 budget was approved Wednesday night by the Joint Finance Committee, which voted along party lines. 

Now that it's passed the JFC, the budget will move swiftly in the legislature. It could head to the Assembly September 13 or 14, and once it's approved there, could get the final stamp of approval from the Senate just a day later. 

This is the latest a budget has been approved in a decade. In 2007, it wasn't signed until October. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.