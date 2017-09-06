Family stuck in Hurricane Irma just weeks after moving from Mondovi

Hurricane Irma made landfall in Puerto Rico Wednesday, and a Mondovi family is stuck in its path.

Powerful winds and heavy rain left nearly 900,000 people without power, including a family who until recently called Mondovi home.

Julie and Mike Critchfield moved from Mondovi to Puerto Rico to avoid dealing with another cold Midwest winter. Little did they realize, only three weeks later, they would be in the path of Hurricane Irma.

The couple and two of their daughters, Bekah and Sarah, are hunkered down in their concrete condo in Aquadilla. Their daughter Hanna Cole still lives here in the Chippewa Valley. She said communication has been difficult, and she is left just hoping for the best.

“The building they live in, their condo is a concrete building, and they're on the second floor, so I am hoping they have a little bit of protection, at least from any water. But other than that they have the windows sealed up, and they went to go get food to prepare for I don't know how many days they will need, but they are prepared for that. Then they have some candles, and that is pretty much how they prepared," Cole told News 18.

Cole also said although her family just recently arrived to the island, this storm may bring them back to the Midwest.