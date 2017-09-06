UPDATE: Eau Claire woman confident family is still safe in Puerto Rico after 'Maria'

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A former Chippewa Valley family, now living in Puerto Rico, is still hanging in there despite being hit by two hurricanes in just two weeks.



Julie and Mike Critchfield, along with two of their daughters, moved from Mondovi to the island just a few weeks ago because they were sick of Wisconsin's cold winters. Their daughter, Hannah, still lives in the area.



Hannah told News 18 on Wednesday that she hasn't heard from her family since Hurricane Maria passed over Puerto Rico, but she's optimistic they're okay because they made it through Hurricane Irma just fine.



She knows they're conserving their phone batteries, because it'll be months before their electricity comes back on. Right now, the entire country is without power.

Posted Sept. 7, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Hurricane Irma hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday, as a family who had recently moved to the island from Mondovi hunkered down.

Mike and Julie Critchfield, as well as their two daughters, are safe according to their other daughter, Hannah Cole. She said the family's condo only suffered superficial damage. The Critchfield's anticipate they will be without power for four to six months. Cole told News 18 that her family was shaken by the hurricane, but are okay.

Posted Sept. 6, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Hurricane Irma made landfall in Puerto Rico Wednesday, and a Mondovi family is stuck in its path.

Powerful winds and heavy rain left nearly 900,000 people without power, including a family who until recently called Mondovi home.

Julie and Mike Critchfield moved from Mondovi to Puerto Rico to avoid dealing with another cold Midwest winter. Little did they realize, only three weeks later, they would be in the path of Hurricane Irma.

The couple and two of their daughters, Bekah and Sarah, are hunkered down in their concrete condo in Aquadilla. Their daughter Hanna Cole still lives here in the Chippewa Valley. She said communication has been difficult, and she is left just hoping for the best.

“The building they live in, their condo is a concrete building, and they're on the second floor, so I am hoping they have a little bit of protection, at least from any water. But other than that they have the windows sealed up, and they went to go get food to prepare for I don't know how many days they will need, but they are prepared for that. Then they have some candles, and that is pretty much how they prepared," Cole told News 18.

Cole also said although her family just recently arrived to the island, this storm may bring them back to the Midwest.