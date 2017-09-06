Eau Claire teacher wins $2,500 thanks to her students

An Eau Claire middle school teacher won a grant for her classroom, thanks to a nomination from her students.

South Middle teacher Randi Stanley was presented with a $2,500 check Wednesday. She won the Thank America's Teachers award sponsored by Farmers Insurance. Two of her former students wrote letters thanking her, and explaining why she deserved the prize. She said it was a pretty special moment for her.

"It's so important. If you have a particular teacher that has meant something to you.Take the time to go ahead and just send a quick thank you. It really means more than a paycheck could ever,” Stanley told News 18.

The business technology teacher said she will use the money to purchase ozobots, ollies, and speros, which are robots that help students learn how to program.