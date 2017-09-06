Badgers' Obasih injured, turn to Loudermilk

Madison (WQOW) -- Some more bad news for the Badgers defense - another contributor gets hurt at practice.

Senior defensive end Chikwe Obasih leaves with leg injury, though its severity is still unknown. In the meantime, redshirt freshman Isaiahh Loudermilk steps in to fill that void. Loudermilk impressed in last Friday's game, tallying a sack and three tackles. Wisconsin likes the potential they see in the 6-foot-7, 306 pounder, and Loudermilk is more than willing to contribute.

"I just want to be able to do whatever Coach needs me to do," Loudermilk says, "Whether that's coming in on a third-down situation or just letting an older guy get a breather. I just want to be able to help the team in any way possible, no matter what that is."

"I think Isaiahh Loudermilk is really good for us. Just a massive human," explains junior linebacker T.J. Edwards, "Just a guy who takes up a lot of gaps and is really good with his hands. I'm excited for him to get his first sack. Doing big things."

The Badgers are back on Saturdays this weekend hosting Florida Atlantic.