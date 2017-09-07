MUST SEE: Hawkeye fans "group wave" to sick kids

(WQOW) -- At the season-opening game for the University of Iowa, Hawykeye fans did a special kind of wave.

At the end of the first quarter, thousands of fans turned and waved to kids watching from a nearby children's hospital. The brand new hospital overlooks the stadium, and the top floor has an area where the tiny patients and their families can watch games! Hawkeye fans are hoping the "first quarter wave" will become a new tradition.