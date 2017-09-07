Adopt-A-Pet: Mr. Meow

Meet our Pet of the Day: Mr. Meow!

Mr. Meow is named so of course because he's pretty talkative. He's a year old. He is neutered. He's got a classy look to him because he looks like he's wearing a tux. He would love to be in a home with someone who will talk with him. He's a nice cat with a great personality.

If you're interested in Mr. Meow, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.