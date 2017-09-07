9/7: Weekend Kids' Meal Program

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A special program, aimed at helping area kids, is about to start up again and we have what you need to know.

Back to school is an exciting time, however one in five of the area's children are food insecure and weekends can be an extremely difficult time for them when school meals are not available. To meet this need, Feed My People Food Bank is busy preparing for the start of our Weekend Kids' Meal program.

Next week volunteers will be busy packing meal bags for nearly 2,000 students including fresh fruit and other nutritious items. There will also be 4 school pantries at the high school level this year to better serve our older youth.

Feed My People invites any family in need to enroll your student through a teacher or other staff at your school.

If you would like to support the program please contact the food bank at 715-835-9415.