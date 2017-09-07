Woman rescued after jumping off Hwy. 124 bridge near Chippewa Falls NSP dam

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A woman was rescued at the NSP dam in Chippewa Falls Thursday morning after jumping off the Highway 124 bridge.

Chief Matt Kelm said they received several calls from motorists shortly before 7:30 a.m. that a woman parked in the middle of the bridge, got out and jumped into the river.

When crews arrived, the woman was found floating in the river and holding onto a gate on the dam. Kelm said the woman was rescued with one of the fire department's boats.

Kelm said they contacted the Chippewa Falls Fire Department and Xcel Energy. Xcel then reduced water flow temporarily while the fire department brought boats in for the rescue.

She was taken in for a medical-mental evaluation.