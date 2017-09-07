Amazon wants to open $5B second headquarter in North America

E-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday announced plans to open a second North American headquarters.

"HQ 2," as Amazon calls it, will employ up to 50,000 workers and cost at least $5 billion to build and operate.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said he expects the new facility to be quote "a full equal to our Seattle headquarters." That complex covers 8.1 million square feet, with 33 buildings and 24 restaurants or cafes.

Amazon said it is accepting proposals for potential host cities, saying it would prefer an urban or suburban area with more than a million people, a community that "thinks big."

The company's headquarters in Seattle boasts 33 buildings and 24 restaurants or cafes.

It covers 8.1 million square feet.