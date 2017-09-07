New Michael Jackson album to be released Sept. 29

(CNN) - A new Michael Jackson album is set for release this fall.

It's called "Michael Jackson Scream" and is a compilation to coincide with the Halloween season. Songs include "Ghosts," "Torture" and “Thriller."

"Scream" will also feature a new mash-up bonus-track called, "Blood on the Dance Floor, Dangerous".

In addition to downloads, streaming and CD's, "Scream" will be released in glow-in-the dark vinyl.

Release-parties are planned for cities around the world including Los Angeles, Tokyo and London.

"Scream" will be released September 29.