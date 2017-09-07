New Michael Jackson album to be released Sept. 29 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

New Michael Jackson album to be released Sept. 29

Posted:

(CNN) - A new Michael Jackson album is set for release this fall.

It's called "Michael Jackson Scream" and is a compilation to coincide with the Halloween season. Songs include "Ghosts," "Torture" and “Thriller."

"Scream" will also feature a new mash-up bonus-track called, "Blood on the Dance Floor, Dangerous".

In addition to downloads, streaming and CD's, "Scream" will be released in glow-in-the dark vinyl.

Release-parties are planned for cities around the world including Los Angeles, Tokyo and London.

"Scream" will be released September 29.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.