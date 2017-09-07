6 Chippewa Falls schools on the list of "America's Healthiest Schools"

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Six local schools made it on the national list of healthiest schools.

Of the 323 schools identified as the nation's healthiest schools, 15 are in Wisconsin, with six of them from Chippewa Falls, including:

Halmstad Elementary School

Hillcrest Elementary School

Jim Falls Elementary School

Parkview Elementary School

Southview Elementary School

Stillson Elementary School

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation published the list on August 8. The selection was based on the school's ability to meet certain criteria, including serving healthier meals and snacks, getting students moving more, offering high-quality physical and health education and empowering school leaders to become healthy role models.

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation said each school that was recognized participates in the "Healthier Generation's Landmark Healthy Schools Program," which it said is one of the nation's largest school-based childhood obesity prevention initiatives.

2017's healthiest schools hail from 30 states, including Texas, California, Georgia and Arizona, as well as the District of Columbia.

“Every child deserves to go to a healthy school. We couldn’t be prouder to recognize these schools for leading the way,” said Dr. Howell Wechsler, CEO of the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. “The administrators, food service staff, physical educators, classroom teachers and parents in these communities have all worked incredibly hard to prioritize student health and set kids on a path of lifelong success, both in and out of the classroom.”

Officials said all recognized schools met or exceeded federal nutrition standards for school meals and snacks, offered breakfast daily, implemented district wellness policies and updated progress annually and provided students with 60 minutes of physical education per week and ensured physical activity throughout the school day.