Are you prepared to handle severe weather?

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Local emergency officials want you to be prepared with plans and kits before sever weather strikes.

With September being National Preparedness Month, Tyler Esh, the emergency management coordinator for Eau Claire County, said it's a good time to build or revise your personal preparedness kits.

Esh said severe weather, including flooding, tornadoes, hazardous materials and mass casualty incidents are among the largest threats to the Eau Claire area. In September 2016, Eau Claire County had more than $350,000 of public damage due to flooding.

“We are always reviewing, revising, and testing our response procedures with emergency responders,” Esh said. “With the types of disasters we face, we need to make sure our community knows how to get information quickly and easily. So, we use social media as the main way to get information to the public."

Eau Claire County Emergency Management said an emergency plan should include: