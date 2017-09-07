"Hope After Harvey" event fills semi truck with supplies

The Chippewa Valley hosted an event on Thursday to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

iHeartMedia Radio Group paired with area businesses for their "Hope After Harvey" event outside of Woodman's Marketplace in Altoona.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, organizers and radio DJs were outside the grocery store collecting supplies to fill up a large semi-truck, which will leave for Texas Thursday evening.

Amber Leininger, an event organizer, said we need to come together as a country to help victims after natural disasters, like Harvey, occur.

"We would want help if something happened here in Wisconsin, and we want to make sure people in Texas get the help that they need. The community is really coming together and dropping off really great things today," Leininger said.

Community members generously donated items like water, baby products, cleaning supplies and canned goods.