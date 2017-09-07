15th annual Oktoberfest returns to Chippewa Falls Sept. 15-17

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - An annual fall tradition of celebrating German heritage, food and beer is returning to Chippewa Falls.

From September 15 though September 17, Oktoberfest will showcase live music, including polka to rock and roll, family-friendly entertainment and an array of authentic German cuisine at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Organizers said each year, the three-day event brings in more than 14,000 people.

On Friday, September 16 at 12 p.m., the Oktoberfest Festmeister and Festmeisterin will be announced at the Leinenkugel Brewery. There will also be a parade to the fairgrounds for the taping of the Golden Keg.

Organizers said those who attend will also have the chance to compete in the Beer Stein Holding Competition or the Sauerkraut Eating Contest. They will also be able to watch the live Glockenspiel.

Three-day admission wristbands are $15 each and daily passes are $8. They can be purchased at the gates or in advance at the Chippewa Falls Visitors Center. Parking is $5 per day.

