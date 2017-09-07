Packers receive reports of counterfeit tickets circulating onlin - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Packers receive reports of counterfeit tickets circulating online

Posted:
MGN MGN
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

Green Bay Police and the Packers organization are warning fans that counterfeit tickets are circulating to the highly-anticipated Packers-Seahawks season opener.

The Packers have received reports of fake tickets being sold online through unauthorized sources.

RISKY

Free online marketplaces. Be wary of sellers who want to meet in person. Police say these transactions often involve counterfeit tickets.

SAFE

Purchase resale tickets from official sources like NFL Ticket Exchange. It's the only resale marketplace authorized by the Packers.

DO YOUR RESEARCH

Check to make sure a seller is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. Businesses that are members of the group may offer a money-back guarantee or have return policies.

Use a credit card. If you are ripped off, you may be able to dispute the charges.

Is it too good to be true? If it seems like you're getting a steal, that's a red flag.

Click here for all your ticket information at Packers.com

