Lights, camera, action! Crews test lights installed on Eau Claire Phoenix Park Footbridge

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A well-traveled bridge near downtown Eau Claire will soon be lit up with color.

On Wednesday night, crews and project organizers flipped the switch on the Phoenix Park Footbridge to test out the lights. Since mid-July, crews having been installing hundreds of lights on the 526 foot-long bridge as part of the "Phoenix Park Bridge Lighting Project."

On Thursday, News 18 spoke with a project organizer who said they still have one more section of the bridge to install the lights on. They hope to finish the entire installation project by late September.

News 18 spoke with Kyran Hamill, the communications and promotions coordinator for Downtown Eau Claire Incorporated. He said project leaders so far have raised $235,000, but they're still hoping to get an additional $60,000 to meet their $400,000 goal. In addition, Hamill said they received about $100,000 of in-kind donations toward the project.

Hamill said crews will continue to test the bridge lights throughout the next few weeks, so you might occasionally catch a glimpse of the bridge turning colors from time to time.

According to a post on its Facebook page, Downtown Eau Claire Incorporated said they hope to have a dedication of the lights event scheduled in early October.