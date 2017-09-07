LATEST: Man, who apologized on social media in Chippewa Co. sexual assault case, sentenced

LATEST: Man, who apologized on social media in Chippewa Co. sexu - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Chippewa County (WQOW) – A man charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Chippewa County, who later apologized on social media, was sentenced.

John Jaminet III, of Bristol, Wisconsin, was put on probation and ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years. In 2016, a woman told detectives she was at a New Year's Eve party when she went to bed on an air mattress covered with blankets. She said she awoke to find Jaminet sexually assaulting her.

The woman said Jaminet apologized the next day in a text message, and in a later Facebook conversation said he felt “monstrous” and claimed full ownership of what he did.

