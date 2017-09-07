LATEST: Altoona man charged for threatening to shoot up St. Croix County reunion

Glenwood City (WQOW) - The man who threatened to "shoot up" a school reunion in Glenwood City now faces charges.

Nicholas Osterkamp, who now lives in Altoona, was charged with a felony count of making terrorist threats; that threat was posted on the Facebook page for Glenwood City's all-school reunion scheduled for this weekend.

According to the criminal complaint, Osterkamp wrote:

"Can I show up with my firearms? Good amount of people my .40 would like to meet."

A crime stoppers tip allowed Eau Claire and Altoona police to locate Osterkamp. He was arrested Thursday afternoon. During the arrest, the handgun referenced in the threat was found.

Osterkamp is free on a $1,500 cash bond. He's ordered not to have contact with the reunion and to not possess firearms. A hearing is scheduled for October 19. If convicted of the felony charge, Osterkamp faces up to 3 1/2 years in jail.

Posted Sept. 7, 2017:

