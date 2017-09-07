Man arrested for threatening to shoot up St. Croix Co. reunion - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Man arrested for threatening to shoot up St. Croix Co. reunion

Posted:
By Savanna Tomei, Evening Anchor
Glenwood City (WQOW) -- After threats to shoot people at a school reunion surfaced on Facebook, authorities arrested a man for terroristic threats. 

Someone posted on Facebook that they'd "shoot participants of the Glenwood City All-School reunion over the upcoming Rustic Lore Day celebration" at about 10 Thursday morning, according to the Glenwood City Police Department

Once police figured out who wrote the post, they arrested the suspect with the help of the Eau Claire and Altoona police departments in Altoona Thursday afternoon. Altoona Police confirm to News 18 they found the man had two handguns, one of which was referenced in the Facebook post. Authorities aren't identifying the man yet, but say he's now being held at the Eau Claire County Jail, and is expected to be charged for making felony terroristic threats. 

The reunion and Rustic Lore events are going on as planned this weekend, although the Glenwood City Police Department says it's working with organizers to ensure it's safe. 

