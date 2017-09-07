New dental recommendations handed down for Tomah VA

Officials have handed down new recommendations for the Tomah VA Medical Center after a dentist potentially exposed nearly 600 patients to serious infections.

Authorities say the dentist didn't properly sterilize his tools over the span of a year, potentially exposing veterans to serious diseases including HIV and Hepatitis. However the report showed all veterans tested healthy.

Now the inspector general has recommended improved oversight of the VA Dental Clinic in Tomah and new training on reporting healthcare quality issues.