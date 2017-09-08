MUST SEE: Zoo welcomes baby giraffe - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

(WQOW) -- We're sticking in Wisconsin for Friday's Must See Moment. The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a new member.

It was a new baby giraffe! It was born last Saturday. The little guy weighed in at 152 pounds and stands 5-feet 10-inches tall. The giraffe does not yet have a name. Zoo staff say the mother and calf are doing well.

