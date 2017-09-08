Adopt-A-Pet: Triana

Meet our Pet of the Day: Triana!

Triana is a cute, little Heeler mix. She is about 5 years old. She may still need to be spayed, and that will have to be done before you take her home. She's working on getting caught up on her vaccinations, but at least she'll be good to go by the time you adopt her. She is a very sweet girl, and she's ready for her forever home!

If you're interested in Triana, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.