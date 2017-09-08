9/8: 7th Annual Celebrity Art Gala

Eau Claire (Children's Museum) -- A special charity event, benefiting the Children's Museum of Eau Claire is coming up next month, and we have all the details.

It's the 7th Annual Celebrity Art Gala! The event includes a live auction, featuring one-of-a-kind, handmade pieces from local celebrities!

The gala is set for Thursday, October 5 at 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Lismore Hotel in downtown Eau Claire.



Proceeds from the Celebrity Art Gala support the Museum's Play For All Program.



A $500 Table Sponsor opportunity includes priority seating for eight guests and recognition at event, food and one complimentary beverage for each guest. A $60 individual guest opportunity includes food and one complimentary beverage.

