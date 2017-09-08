Chippewa Co. deputies arrest 1 suspect, searching for 2 others in home invasion

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Two people are wanted by police after a home invasion took place in Chippewa County over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 2, around 4:15 p.m., Chippewa County deputies responded to the 1000 block of County Highway F in the Town of Wheaton, for a report of a home invasion.

Police said Anthony Minneker and two other unidentified people drove into a homeowner's driveway and started knocking on their door and outbuildings. When they didn't answer the door, police said Minneker kicked in the back door.

Officials said the homeowner confronted Minneker inside the residence and a fight took place. One of the unidentified people entered the residence and shook what appeared to be a "club" at the homeowner, allowing Minneker to escape back outside.

Authorities said the homeowners provided information about the suspects' vehicle, and they were later able to locate Minneker in Trempealeau County. He was taken into custody. However, officials said the other two suspects involved have not been found. The case remains under investigation.

If you know of their whereabouts, please contact the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department: