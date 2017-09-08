Red balloons pop up in Wausau, same day "It" releases in theaters

Red Balloon on Zimmerman St and Lake View Drive in Wausau

Red balloons popped up in Wausau Friday morning, the same day 'It' opens in theaters.

The balloon pictured was found on Zimmerman Street and Lake View Drive. Other reported locations include Kent Street and Wausau Avenue.

Police officers in a small Pennsylvania town were afraid early this week after balloons showed up on their sewer grates.

The Lititz Police Department on Tuesday posted photos of red balloons telling citizens they "respectfully request they do not do that again."

News 18's Wausau affiliate, Newsline 9, called the Wausau Police Department for comment, but police have yet to return a call.