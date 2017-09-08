Digging Deeper: Below the Surface

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Nestled at the confluence of two rivers, Eau Claire has become a top spot for water enthusiasts.
However, as more people take a dip into the water, Eau Claire Fire crews are using extra resources just to keep people alive.
On Monday at 10 p.m., Our Own Clint Berge digs deeper below the surface of water rescues in the Chippewa Valley.
